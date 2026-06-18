The opening round of group-stage action at the 2026 FIFA World Cup closed with goals, late-game heroics, and one of the tournament’s biggest surprises so far as England, Portugal, Ghana, Croatia, DR Congo, and Panama all found themselves at the center of a dramatic Day 7.

A late winner for Ghana to secure all three points 🇬🇭#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 18, 2026

In Dallas, England walked away with a 4-2 victory over Croatia in a match that rarely slowed down. Harry Kane set the tone early, scoring twice in the first half, including a historic penalty conversion. Croatia refused to disappear, getting goals from Martin Baturina and Petar Musa to keep the pressure on throughout the evening. England answered quickly after the break when Jude Bellingham found the net, and Marcus Rashford delivered the final blow late to secure all three points for Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

DR CONGO HAS ITS FIRST-EVER FIFA WORLD CUP GOAL! 🇨🇩 pic.twitter.com/FSopuazQ08 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2026

Meanwhile, one of the tournament’s most talked-about results came as Portugal opened its campaign with a draw against DR Congo. Playing in his sixth World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo watched Portugal strike first when João Neves scored just six minutes into the match. DR Congo stayed composed and found its breakthrough in the 50th minute when Yoane Wissa leveled the score, earning a valuable 1-1 result and sending a message to the rest of the group.

CONGO SCORES THEIR FIRST GOAL OF THE 2026 WORLD CUP AND THE CELEBRATION FROM THEIR FANS IS BEAUTIFUL 🇨🇩#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/eE8DHvPdtJ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 17, 2026

Toronto provided the night’s final piece of drama. Ghana and Panama spent most of the match locked in a tense battle that appeared headed for a scoreless finish. Deep into stoppage time, Brandon Thomas-Asante fired a low ball into the area, where Caleb Yirenkyi slid in to score in the 95th minute. The goal sparked celebrations for Ghana and sealed a 1-0 victory in one of the latest game-winners of the tournament so far.

With the first set of group matches complete, the World Cup already has plenty of storylines heading into the next round.