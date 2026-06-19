Projected No. 1 NBA Draft pick AJ Dybantsa took center stage in photographer Dustin Snipes’s stunning “Dunk the Sun” photo series ahead of the June 23 NBA Draft.

Shot at Angels Gate Park in San Pedro, California, the series captures Dybantsa appearing to dunk, shoot, and palm the setting sun. The images required precise timing and coordination to align perfectly with the moving sunset, creating a visual representation of the rising basketball star’s growing influence in the sport.

The concept continues a series Snipes first popularized in 2015 with Anthony Davis dunking the sun before entering the NBA.

A 6-foot-9 forward from Brockton, Massachusetts, Dybantsa is widely regarded as the top prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft following a standout season at BYU and MVP honors at the FIBA U19 World Cup. His size, versatility, and skill have made him a leading candidate to become one of basketball’s next marquee stars.