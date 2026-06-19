The New York Knicks’ championship celebration delivered plenty of unforgettable moments, but one of the day’s most talked-about scenes had little to do with basketball.

Jim Dolan wanted no part of a picture with Mamdani when he gave him a Key To The City pic.twitter.com/o3Sh8FANVw — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) June 18, 2026

During Thursday’s festivities at City Hall, Knicks owner James Dolan appeared to sidestep a customary photo opportunity with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani while accepting a ceremonial Key to the City. As cameras rolled, Dolan reached across a table to shake the mayor’s hand, took the key, and quickly returned to his seat, leaving Mamdani standing alone where a celebratory photo was expected to take place. Observers also noted that Dolan’s son showed little interest in stopping for pictures during the presentation.

The tension did not end there.

After Mamdani delivered a lengthy speech to the crowd, Dolan stepped to the microphone and drew a loud reaction when he told Knicks fans, “I don’t need your vote, I don’t need to quote to you, right, about what happened here because if you’re real Knicks fans, you know it already.”

Watch James Dolan and son seemingly snub Mamdani photo op while receiving keys to the city pic.twitter.com/C4YVWHW7hR — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 18, 2026

The exchange came against the backdrop of an already strained relationship between the two. Earlier in the ceremony, Mamdani praised Knicks legend Charles Oakley, a figure whose long-running dispute with Dolan remains one of the franchise’s most public feuds. Oakley has been banned from Madison Square Garden for years following legal battles with team ownership.

The championship run had also reignited disagreements between City Hall and Madison Square Garden. Plans for large outdoor watch parties near the arena became a source of friction after city officials imposed strict attendance limits and heightened security requirements. Dolan ultimately scrapped the events and publicly criticized the administration, referring to city officials as the “biggest party poopers.”

Even amid the awkward moments, the Knicks’ long-awaited title remained the main attraction as New York celebrated its first NBA championship in more than five decades.