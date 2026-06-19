Chicago Welcomes Obama Presidential Center With Star-Powered Celebration

Chicago’s South Side stepped into the national spotlight Thursday as the Obama Presidential Center officially opened in Jackson Park, bringing together former presidents, world leaders, entertainers, and thousands of supporters for a day that felt equal parts civic milestone and hometown celebration.

Mitchell Robinson made sure to get his truck in the Knicks championship parade pic.twitter.com/jS0H8HxSgk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 18, 2026

Among those in attendance were former Presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush, along with former Vice President Kamala Harris. International guests including Angela Merkel and Justin Trudeau also made the trip to honor the occasion. Current President Donald Trump was not invited.

Michelle Obama: I'm going to take a little time to do something that I know my husband will not do today, and that is to fully sing his praises. Barack, you gotta look at me



Barack Obama: No. I’m going to look down. pic.twitter.com/fUUYzf0uFd — Acyn (@Acyn) June 18, 2026

The event blended reflection with celebration as Barack Obama addressed the crowd, speaking about democratic values, civic participation, and the importance of preserving faith in public institutions. Michelle Obama delivered one of the ceremony’s most emotional moments, praising her husband’s character and what she called his “stubborn optimism,” a tribute that visibly moved the former president.

President Obama has a unique way of ROASTING Donald Trump without mentioning him by name, and it drives Trump nuts.



He just did it again, this time in front of every living president.



Watch this. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/65boGBSAI5 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 18, 2026

Music played a central role throughout the evening. Bruce Springsteen performed “The Land of Hopes and Dreams,” while John Legend and Common brought the crowd to its feet with their Oscar-winning anthem “Glory.” Eddie Vedder debuted an original song created with local youth, and Stevie Wonder closed the celebration with a performance of “Higher Ground.”

"It has been an honor to be by your side."



Former first lady Michelle Obama paid emotional tribute to her husband, former President Barack Obama, during the dedication ceremony of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. https://t.co/ssPKeiFS6P pic.twitter.com/9vu3U9xw3l — ABC News (@ABC) June 18, 2026

Opening to the public Friday with free events, the sprawling campus offers far more than a traditional museum experience. The center features the nation’s first fully digital presidential museum, designed around immersive storytelling and interactive exhibits. Visitors can explore a full-scale Oval Office replica, sit behind the Resolute Desk, and experience the “10 Letters a Day” exhibit highlighting correspondence Obama received from Americans during his presidency.

The nearly 20-acre site also includes public gardens, community gathering spaces, a Chicago Public Library branch, an NBA-sized basketball court, a playground, and a sledding hill inspired by Michelle Obama’s vision for the campus.