Drake Reigns Supreme as Apple Music Reveals Its Most-Streamed Artists Ever

A decade into the streaming era, Drake is still sitting comfortably at the top.

As part of Chart Data’s 10th anniversary celebration, Apple Music unveiled its list of the 20 most-streamed artists in the platform’s history, and the Toronto superstar claimed the No. 1 spot. The ranking offered another reminder of Drake’s remarkable staying power and the grip hip-hop continues to have on streaming culture.

Top 20 most streamed artists of all-time on Apple Music pic.twitter.com/c4WyaRZCTx — chart data (@chartdata) June 18, 2026

While pop powerhouse Taylor Swift secured the No. 2 position and stood as the highest-ranked female artist on the list, rap artists overwhelmingly dominated the leaderboard. Sixteen of the twenty spots belonged to hip-hop acts, reinforcing the genre’s influence on how audiences consume music today.

❤️🏆 — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) June 18, 2026

Future landed at No. 3, followed closely by YoungBoy Never Broke Again at No. 4, a placement that sparked plenty of discussion among fans who pointed to the Louisiana rapper’s consistently massive streaming numbers despite limited mainstream exposure. Country music also found representation through Morgan Wallen, who earned the No. 8 position among the all-time leaders.

The rankings quickly became a hot topic online, with fans breaking down the results and debating the biggest surprises. One name that generated significant chatter was Rod Wave, whose appearance at No. 17 caught many listeners off guard while earning praise from supporters who viewed it as proof of his dedicated fan base.

For Drake, the achievement adds to an already lengthy list of streaming milestones. Fans were quick to note that his dominance extends well beyond Apple Music, with the rapper continuing to hold a commanding presence across major digital platforms.

Ten years after streaming transformed the music business, Apple Music’s rankings tell a clear story: few artists have connected with listeners at the scale Drake has, and hip-hop remains one of the defining forces shaping modern music consumption.