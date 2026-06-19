On June 18, Fabolous joined forces with Sei Less and REFORM Alliance to host a private Father’s Day luncheon honoring fathers who have been impacted by the criminal justice system.

The event brought together fathers and their families for an afternoon centered on fellowship, appreciation, and community. Fabolous partnered with Sei Less co-founder Dara Mirjahangiry and REFORM Alliance to create a meaningful dining experience celebrating resilience and fatherhood.

Guests enjoyed a curated menu featuring signature Sei Less dishes, including chicken satays, vegetable spring rolls, crispy chicken wontons, filet mignon and broccoli, Beijing chicken, vegetable lo mein, and chicken fried rice.

“Fatherhood means everything to me, so being part of something like this with Sei Less and REFORM was an easy yes,” said Fabolous. “These fathers been through real challenges, but they never stopped showing up for their kids.”

Mirjahangiry emphasized the restaurant’s commitment to creating experiences that extend beyond dining. “We wanted to honor fathers who continue to show up for their families despite real-life challenges and give them an afternoon where they felt seen, celebrated, and supported,” he said.

The luncheon continues Sei Less’ tradition of community-focused initiatives, including previous Father’s Day events with Fat Joe and Jadakiss and a Thanksgiving dinner for teens from Children of Promise, NYC.

Co-founded by JAY-Z and Michael Rubin, REFORM Alliance continues to advocate for probation and parole reform while promoting fairness, rehabilitation, and opportunity nationwide.