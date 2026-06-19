A difficult chapter for one New York City cab driver took a brighter turn this week thanks to French Montana.

The Bronx rapper surprised 59-year-old Noureddine Bitat with a $75,000 GoFundMe check on June 17, offering meaningful support just days after Bitat’s taxi was destroyed during the chaos that erupted near Madison Square Garden following the Knicks’ NBA Finals victory celebration on June 11.

French Montana surprises an NYC cab driver with a $75,000 check after the driver was attacked and had his taxi destroyed following a New York Knicks game.



(🎥 cbsnews/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/f15TZesI7A — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) June 18, 2026

Bitat, an Algerian immigrant and father of three, had been working behind the wheel to support his family when his vehicle became caught in the unrest. While he survived the incident, the experience left him deeply shaken and without the ability to continue working. In the aftermath, he shared that he felt fortunate simply to have made it out alive.

French Montana, whose own family has ties to the taxi industry through his father’s work as a cab driver, felt a personal connection to Bitat’s story. The rapper not only delivered the funds raised through the GoFundMe campaign but also committed to covering the driver’s living expenses for at least six months while he figures out his next steps.

The gesture quickly resonated across social media, where many praised the artist for stepping in during a moment of real need. For Bitat, the support arrives at a critical time as he recovers from a traumatic experience and looks toward rebuilding his life.

What began as a night of celebration for basketball fans turned into a life-altering event for the veteran driver. Now, with help from French Montana and a community that rallied around him, Bitat has a measure of stability as he moves forward.

The moment served as a reminder that acts of generosity can sometimes emerge from the most unexpected circumstances, offering hope when it is needed most.