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Jose Alvarado Celebrates New York Championship With BACARDÍ Rum Across NYC

June 19, 2026
Shawn Grant

Jose Alvarado partnered with BACARDÍ Rum to celebrate New York’s historic championship victory, joining thousands of fans at the city’s ticker-tape parade before continuing the festivities in Brooklyn.

Earlier in the day, Alvarado participated in the official championship parade and Key to the City ceremony in lower Manhattan. He carried a custom crystal-encrusted BACARDÍ Rum bottle featuring the Puerto Rican flag and proudly waved a BACARDÍ Rum x Champions flag as the city celebrated a title 53 years in the making.

The celebration later moved to Toñita’s Caribbean Social Club, a beloved Puerto Rican gathering place in Brooklyn. There, the Brooklyn native and proud Puerto Rican raised a glass with family, friends, and fans to commemorate both the championship and a milestone moment in his career.

Throughout the event, Alvarado enjoyed BACARDÍ and Coke cocktails, played dominoes with friends during a brief break from five days of celebrations, and greeted a steady stream of fans eager for photos. He also shared a special moment with local icon Toñita, posing for pictures beside the bar before sitting down to enjoy a plate of her famous rice and beans.

Adding to the championship atmosphere, Alvarado received a police escort from lower Manhattan to Brooklyn, capping off a memorable day of celebration across New York City.

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