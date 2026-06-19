Jose Alvarado partnered with BACARDÍ Rum to celebrate New York’s historic championship victory, joining thousands of fans at the city’s ticker-tape parade before continuing the festivities in Brooklyn.

Earlier in the day, Alvarado participated in the official championship parade and Key to the City ceremony in lower Manhattan. He carried a custom crystal-encrusted BACARDÍ Rum bottle featuring the Puerto Rican flag and proudly waved a BACARDÍ Rum x Champions flag as the city celebrated a title 53 years in the making.

The celebration later moved to Toñita’s Caribbean Social Club, a beloved Puerto Rican gathering place in Brooklyn. There, the Brooklyn native and proud Puerto Rican raised a glass with family, friends, and fans to commemorate both the championship and a milestone moment in his career.

Throughout the event, Alvarado enjoyed BACARDÍ and Coke cocktails, played dominoes with friends during a brief break from five days of celebrations, and greeted a steady stream of fans eager for photos. He also shared a special moment with local icon Toñita, posing for pictures beside the bar before sitting down to enjoy a plate of her famous rice and beans.

Adding to the championship atmosphere, Alvarado received a police escort from lower Manhattan to Brooklyn, capping off a memorable day of celebration across New York City.