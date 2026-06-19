Knicks Paint NYC Blue and Orange as Championship Parade Takes Over Manhattan

New York turned into one massive victory party on Thursday as the New York Knicks brought their long-awaited 2026 NBA Championship celebration to the streets of Manhattan, marking the franchise’s first title in 53 years after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games.

Hello New York 🏆 pic.twitter.com/S1gfcpbyPU — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 18, 2026

New York is INSANE today



Knicks are shutting down the city 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aqlvISyKQK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 18, 2026

The city’s legendary Canyon of Heroes became a sea of blue and orange as more than two million fans flooded Broadway from Battery Park to City Hall. Municipal buildings, subway entrances, and every visible corner of Lower Manhattan reflected Knicks pride while an estimated 40,000 pounds of confetti and ticker-tape blanketed the parade route.

Mitchell Robinson made sure to get his truck in the Knicks championship parade pic.twitter.com/jS0H8HxSgk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 18, 2026

What a scene from New York City 🗽



The vibes are unmatched. This Knicks Parade will be remembered forever. #knicksparade#alwaysknicks pic.twitter.com/hIDbkSgd0L — CulturedUpdates (@CulturedUpdatez) June 18, 2026

Knicks fans are stuck trying to leave the subway to watch the parade.



This is what hell looks like pic.twitter.com/tZQwVlDS7L — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 18, 2026

Among the loudest moments of the day came whenever Finals MVP Jalen Brunson appeared. Riding through the city with the Larry O’Brien Trophy in hand, Brunson was greeted by wave after wave of thunderous “MVP! MVP!” chants from fans who packed the streets for hours.

Jalen Brunson arrives at the New York Knicks parade surrounded by NYPD officers as fans chant his name.



( 🎥 @nypost) pic.twitter.com/k1PcH5aFof — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 18, 2026

The celebration reached another New York high point when Alicia Keys took the stage at City Hall. As confetti continued to fall across the crowd, the Grammy-winning superstar performed “Empire State of Mind,” adding a fitting soundtrack to one of the biggest sports moments the city has seen in decades.

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/4g42X6fSh9 — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 18, 2026

Mayor Zohran Mamdani later honored the organization by presenting the symbolic Keys to the City to the players, front office executives, and head coach Mike Brown, whose first season at the helm ended with a championship banner.

KAT and NYC Mayor Mamdani hit the "lean back" 😂 pic.twitter.com/vLBuZgRW1w — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 18, 2026

Brown embraced the festive atmosphere during the rally, thanking Knicks supporters for standing by the team through the years before joining in on a spirited singalong to a Baha Men classic.

For hometown favorite Jose Alvarado, the day carried extra meaning. The New York City native soaked in the moment from atop the championship floats, celebrating a dream realized in front of the city where his basketball journey first began.