Knicks Paint NYC Blue and Orange as Championship Parade Takes Over Manhattan

New York turned into one massive victory party on Thursday as the New York Knicks brought their long-awaited 2026 NBA Championship celebration to the streets of Manhattan, marking the franchise’s first title in 53 years after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games.
The city’s legendary Canyon of Heroes became a sea of blue and orange as more than two million fans flooded Broadway from Battery Park to City Hall. Municipal buildings, subway entrances, and every visible corner of Lower Manhattan reflected Knicks pride while an estimated 40,000 pounds of confetti and ticker-tape blanketed the parade route.
Among the loudest moments of the day came whenever Finals MVP Jalen Brunson appeared. Riding through the city with the Larry O’Brien Trophy in hand, Brunson was greeted by wave after wave of thunderous “MVP! MVP!” chants from fans who packed the streets for hours.
The celebration reached another New York high point when Alicia Keys took the stage at City Hall. As confetti continued to fall across the crowd, the Grammy-winning superstar performed “Empire State of Mind,” adding a fitting soundtrack to one of the biggest sports moments the city has seen in decades.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani later honored the organization by presenting the symbolic Keys to the City to the players, front office executives, and head coach Mike Brown, whose first season at the helm ended with a championship banner.
Brown embraced the festive atmosphere during the rally, thanking Knicks supporters for standing by the team through the years before joining in on a spirited singalong to a Baha Men classic.
For hometown favorite Jose Alvarado, the day carried extra meaning. The New York City native soaked in the moment from atop the championship floats, celebrating a dream realized in front of the city where his basketball journey first began.