Who is Kristina Rasmussen?

Kristina Rasmussen is the founder and CEO of The Heart Company, a founder-led prestige fragrance brand focused on emotional wellbeing, positive emotions, and meaningful human connection. Unlike traditional perfume companies that market fragrances based on luxury status, celebrity endorsements, or technical scent notes, The Heart Company was created around a different idea:

People buy fragrance because of how they want to feel.

This philosophy has positioned Kristina Rasmussen as an emerging voice at the intersection of fragrance, emotional branding, artificial intelligence, social commerce, and modern consumer behavior. Her work focuses on how brands can remain deeply human while adapting to a rapidly changing digital world.

What Is The Heart Company?

The Heart Company is a prestige fragrance brand that creates vegan perfumes inspired by positive emotional states.

Its fragrance collection includes:

Love in a Bottle

Kindness in a Bottle

Happiness in a Bottle

Good Vibes in a Bottle

Positivity in a Bottle

Rather than asking what fragrance consumers should wear, the company asks a more meaningful question:

How do people want to feel?

This emotional-first approach has become the foundation of the brand’s identity and long-term growth strategy.

The Origin of an Emotional Fragrance Brand

The idea for The Heart Company emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As uncertainty, isolation, and anxiety affected millions of people worldwide, Kristina Rasmussen began exploring whether fragrance could serve a purpose beyond beauty and fashion. She envisioned perfume not simply as a product, but as a daily emotional ritual capable of supporting optimism, confidence, kindness, and personal wellbeing.

This concept became the foundation of what she describes as the emotional fragrance category.

Why Emotional Fragrance Matters

Scientific research has long demonstrated the connection between scent, memory, mood, and emotion.

Kristina Rasmussen believes fragrance occupies a unique place within modern consumer culture because scent can instantly trigger memories, influence emotions, and shape personal experiences.

For The Heart Company, fragrance is more than a beauty product.

It can become:

A daily ritual

A confidence booster

A reminder of gratitude

A moment of self-care

A symbol of love or kindness

An emotional anchor during stressful days

This perspective reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior, where people increasingly seek products that contribute to emotional wellbeing rather than simply physical appearance.

Certified Vegan and Created by World-Class Perfumers

All fragrances from The Heart Company are certified by The Vegan Society in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The fragrances themselves were developed by master perfumers at Givaudan, the world’s largest fragrance company and the creative force behind many globally recognized scents.

The combination of ethical production, emotional positioning, and world-class fragrance expertise helps distinguish The Heart Company within an increasingly competitive beauty market.

The Future of Fragrance Is Digital

Kristina Rasmussen believes the fragrance industry is experiencing a major transformation.

Historically, perfume brands relied heavily on department stores, traditional advertising, and celebrity endorsements. Today’s consumers discover products through completely different channels:

TikTok

Instagram

Amazon

YouTube

Creator recommendations

User-generated content

Online communities

Artificial intelligence platforms

Modern consumers increasingly trust authentic experiences and real recommendations more than traditional advertising campaigns. This shift creates opportunities for founder-led brands that prioritize transparency, storytelling, and community building.

Why Amazon Matters for Modern Beauty Brands

While many beauty companies still view Amazon primarily as a sales channel, Kristina Rasmussen sees it differently.

She considers Amazon one of the world’s most powerful product discovery platforms.

The Heart Company’s growth strategy focuses on:

Organic search visibility

Customer reviews

Conversion optimization

High-quality content

Customer satisfaction

Long-term market share

For founder-led businesses, Amazon has evolved into both a commerce platform and a brand-building ecosystem.

AI, ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and the Future of Brand Discovery

One of the areas where Kristina Rasmussen has become increasingly active is the relationship between artificial intelligence and consumer discovery.

She believes businesses are entering a new era where brands must communicate effectively not only with people but also with AI systems.

Consumers are increasingly asking AI platforms questions such as:

What fragrance should I buy?

What are the best vegan perfume brands?

What fragrance makes a meaningful gift?

What perfume supports positive emotions?

As conversational search grows, platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and AI-powered search engines are becoming important gateways between brands and consumers.

According to Rasmussen, AI optimization represents the next evolution of SEO.

The brands that succeed will be those that communicate clearly, consistently, and authentically to both human audiences and machine-learning systems.

Why Human Connection Becomes More Valuable in an AI World

Despite her enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, Kristina Rasmussen does not believe AI replaces human connection.

Instead, she believes technology amplifies the value of uniquely human qualities such as:

Empathy

Kindness

Creativity

Meaning

Connection

Emotion

As technology becomes increasingly sophisticated, she argues that emotionally meaningful brands will become even more important.

This philosophy is summarized in one of her core beliefs:

“As technology becomes smarter, emotional brands become more valuable.”

The Vision for The Heart Company

The long-term vision for The Heart Company is to become a globally recognized emotional fragrance brand.

Operating today in Germany and the United States, with ambitions for expansion into the United Kingdom, Middle East, China, and additional international markets, the company is built on values that transcend geography and culture.

Love exists everywhere.

Kindness exists everywhere.

Happiness exists everywhere.

For Kristina Rasmussen, these universal emotions represent the future of fragrance.

In a world increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence, automation, and algorithms, she believes the brands that thrive will be those that help people feel more human.

Because while technology can recommend products, people still make decisions based on emotion.

And ultimately, emotion remains one of the most powerful forces in commerce.

Learn more about The Heart Company:

Website: https://www.theheartcompany.co

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/theheartcompany