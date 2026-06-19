Mýa Signs With WME as New Album RETROSPECT Continues Momentum

Mýa has signed with WME for worldwide representation across all areas, the agency announced.

Under the new partnership, WME will represent Mýa across music, touring, brand partnerships, film, television, theater, documentaries, licensing, publishing, fashion, wellness, lifestyle ventures, and additional business opportunities.

The announcement arrives as Mýa continues to promote her latest studio album, RETROSPECT, which was released on May 15 through Virgin Music Group and her independent imprint, Planet 9. The album marks her first full-length release in eight years and showcases the funk, soul, R&B, and dance influences that have defined her career.

Since her 1998 debut, Mýa has built an impressive catalog featuring hits such as It’s All About Me, Case of the Ex, My Love Is Like… Wo, and the chart-topping Lady Marmalade alongside Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, and P!nk.

Beyond music, Mýa has enjoyed a successful acting career, appearing in the Academy Award-winning film Chicago and projects including Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights and Dancing with the Stars.

Through Planet 9, Mýa has maintained creative independence while expanding her work across entertainment, philanthropy, fashion, beauty, wellness, and vegan lifestyle initiatives.