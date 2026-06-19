You can’t make this up. One of the more surprising revelations from the upcoming political book Regime Change centers on a proposal that reportedly surfaced during private conversations inside the Trump administration.

JUST IN: Trump privately told associates Venezuela could become the 51st state — Kalshi (@Kalshi) June 19, 2026

Authors Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan write that President Donald Trump privately discussed the possibility of Venezuela becoming the 51st state of the United States following a dramatic shift in the relationship between the two countries after January’s operation known as Absolute Resolve. The mission reportedly led to the capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife in Caracas on narco-terrorism charges.

Trump privately told several associates that “Venezuela could be the 51st state and he would choose the governor to run it.” — NYT pic.twitter.com/HRB0HSPkgQ — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) June 19, 2026

Since then, the U.S. has backed acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez, eased oil sanctions, and pushed forward efforts aimed at privatizing parts of the country’s economy. Even with those changes, concerns over political freedoms remain, with reports indicating more than 80 new political detentions.

The idea of statehood did not remain entirely behind closed doors. Trump later referenced the concept publicly after Venezuela captured the World Baseball Classic title and again during a Fox News appearance. He pointed to the nation’s estimated $40 trillion in oil reserves as a reason the move could be beneficial.

Any serious path toward statehood would face enormous political and logistical challenges. Venezuela’s population, language differences, constitutional requirements, and the need for congressional approval all stand as significant hurdles. Rodríguez has also made her position clear, rejecting the idea outright and reaffirming Venezuela’s independence.

While the proposal appears unlikely to move beyond discussion, the account adds another unexpected chapter to a rapidly evolving political relationship between Washington and Caracas, one that continues to reshape the future of Venezuela following Maduro’s removal from power.