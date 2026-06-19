Obama Tops CNN Poll as America’s Most Admired President

A new CNN survey has placed former President Barack Obama at the top of the list when Americans were asked which U.S. president they admire most, underscoring the enduring influence he continues to hold years after leaving the White House.

Former President Obama is the most admired president in US history, per CNN/SSRS poll. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) June 18, 2026

The poll, conducted among 2,480 U.S. adults, found that 30% of respondents selected Obama as the president they admire most. Former President Donald Trump followed with 19%, while Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan each received 9%.

The results revealed a sharp partisan divide. Among Democrats, Obama dominated the category, with 64% naming him as their most admired president. Republicans largely rallied behind Trump, who earned support from 53% of respondents within the party.

The survey also pointed to Obama’s continued popularity beyond his Democratic base. According to the poll, his overall favorability rating stands at 57%, with particularly strong support coming from younger Americans and independent voters.

The findings arrived during a high-profile week for the 44th president as Chicago celebrated the opening and dedication of the Obama Presidential Center, a project years in the making that drew political leaders, cultural figures, and supporters from around the world.

Not everyone accepted the poll’s conclusions. Conservative voices across X quickly pushed back on the results, questioning the survey’s methodology, sample size, and demographic makeup. Critics argued the findings did not accurately reflect the broader political landscape, while supporters viewed the numbers as further evidence of Obama’s lasting place in American political culture.

The latest survey adds another chapter to the ongoing debate over presidential legacies, with Obama continuing to command significant public admiration nearly two decades after first arriving on the national stage.