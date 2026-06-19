‘Obsession’ Becomes Phenomenon After Turning $750K Budget Into $300M Global Hit

A small-budget supernatural horror film has become one of Hollywood’s biggest success stories after Obsession officially crossed the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office, delivering a staggering return on its original $750,000 production budget.

‘OBSESSION’ has passed $300M worldwide.



Earned over 400X its production budget of $750K. pic.twitter.com/5YDeP15sef — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 18, 2026

Written and directed by 26-year-old filmmaker Curry Barker, the indie thriller has transformed from a festival pickup into a historic theatrical breakout. The former YouTuber’s project was acquired by Focus Features at TIFF and produced alongside Blumhouse Productions before becoming a global sensation driven by audience demand.

The film’s rise has been fueled by an unusual box office run. Instead of seeing interest fade after opening weekend, Obsession continued gaining momentum, with its second weekend revenue increasing by 39% as more viewers discovered the movie.

A major part of the success has come from younger audiences, with Gen Z fans driving viral conversations online and returning to theaters for repeat viewings. Social media trends and word-of-mouth excitement have helped the horror film reach viewers far beyond its original audience.

The milestone has placed Obsession among the most profitable movies ever made, surpassing previous low-budget horror achievements including The Blair Witch Project to become the highest-grossing film produced for under $1 million.

Industry projections suggest the film’s theatrical journey may not be finished. Current estimates have the movie potentially reaching a final global box office total between $390 million and $420 million if its momentum continues.

For Barker, the unexpected success represents a rare Hollywood breakthrough, turning a modest independent production into a record-setting cultural moment and proving that audiences can still create blockbuster-level demand for original ideas.