Project Runway Season 22 Trailer Reveals Tyra Banks, Ciara, Ice Spice and More

The trailer for Season 22 of Project Runway has arrived, previewing the biggest season in the show’s history ahead of its July 9 premiere on Freeform, with streaming available on Hulu and Disney+.

Hosted by Heidi Klum, the new season features 22 designers from diverse backgrounds, the largest contestant lineup ever assembled on the series. Returning alongside Klum are judges Law Roach and Nina Garcia, while Christian Siriano returns as mentor.

A major addition this season is Tyra Banks, who joins as a recurring judge.

Guest judges include Ciara, Ice Spice, Fausto Puglisi, Iman, Kiernan Shipka, Niecy Nash, Nina Dobrev, Sergio Hudson, Willy Chavarria and Winnie Harlow.

The season will also feature appearances from stars across the “Dancing with the Stars” and Hulu reality TV universes, adding even more excitement to the long-running fashion competition.