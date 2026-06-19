GRAMMY-nominated multiplatinum star Rod Wave is hitting the road for his biggest headlining tour to date. The artist has announced the 25-city Don’t Look Down Tour, which will bring his acclaimed live show to arenas across North America this fall.

Produced by Mainstay Touring, the trek launches on September 12 in Philadelphia and will travel through major markets including Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Detroit, Brooklyn, Chicago, Charlotte, Ft. Lauderdale, and Atlanta before concluding on November 18 in Atlanta.

Joining Rod Wave on the entire run will be special guest FRIDAYY.

Tickets will first be available through presales beginning June 23, including Spotify and artist presale opportunities. The general on-sale starts June 26 at 1 p.m. local time through official-rodwave.com. VIP packages and Platinum tickets will also be available.

The tour announcement follows news of Rod Wave’s upcoming seventh studio album, Don’t Look Down, which is scheduled to arrive August 28 via Alamo Records.

DON’T LOOK DOWN TOUR 2026 DATES:

September 12 | Philadelphia, PA | Xfinity Mobile Arena

September 15 | Raleigh, NC | Lenovo Center

September 17 | Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at the BJCC

September 19 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

September 21 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center

September 23 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

September 26 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

October 1 | Inglewood, CA | Intuit Dome

October 4 | Phoenix, AZ | Mortgage Matchup Center

October 7 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

October 8 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

October 12 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

October 14 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

October 16 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

October 19 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

October 22 | Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena

October 23 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

October 25 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

October 27 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

October 31 | Chicago, IL | United Center

November 3 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

November 6 | Columbia, SC | Colonial Life Arena

November 9 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center

November 14 | Sunrise, FL | Amerant Bank Arena

November 18 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena