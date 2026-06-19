GRAMMY-nominated multiplatinum star Rod Wave is hitting the road for his biggest headlining tour to date. The artist has announced the 25-city Don’t Look Down Tour, which will bring his acclaimed live show to arenas across North America this fall.
Produced by Mainstay Touring, the trek launches on September 12 in Philadelphia and will travel through major markets including Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Detroit, Brooklyn, Chicago, Charlotte, Ft. Lauderdale, and Atlanta before concluding on November 18 in Atlanta.
Joining Rod Wave on the entire run will be special guest FRIDAYY.
Tickets will first be available through presales beginning June 23, including Spotify and artist presale opportunities. The general on-sale starts June 26 at 1 p.m. local time through official-rodwave.com. VIP packages and Platinum tickets will also be available.
The tour announcement follows news of Rod Wave’s upcoming seventh studio album, Don’t Look Down, which is scheduled to arrive August 28 via Alamo Records.
DON’T LOOK DOWN TOUR 2026 DATES:
September 12 | Philadelphia, PA | Xfinity Mobile Arena
September 15 | Raleigh, NC | Lenovo Center
September 17 | Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at the BJCC
September 19 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
September 21 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center
September 23 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
September 26 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
October 1 | Inglewood, CA | Intuit Dome
October 4 | Phoenix, AZ | Mortgage Matchup Center
October 7 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
October 8 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
October 12 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
October 14 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
October 16 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
October 19 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
October 22 | Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena
October 23 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
October 25 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
October 27 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
October 31 | Chicago, IL | United Center
November 3 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
November 6 | Columbia, SC | Colonial Life Arena
November 9 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center
November 14 | Sunrise, FL | Amerant Bank Arena
November 18 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena