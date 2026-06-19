The Weeknd Debuts Largest-Ever Concert Artwork by Hajime Sorayama

The Weeknd has unveiled a towering 40-foot-tall gold sculpture by legendary Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama for the 2026 European leg of the After Hours til Dawn Tour.

Created exclusively for the tour, the piece is more than twice the size of the original version used during previous tour legs and is recognized as the largest commissioned fine artwork ever incorporated into a live concert production.

Known for his iconic “Sexy Robot” series, Sorayama’s sculpture was first hand-carved from polystyrene and cast in Toyama by Japanese craftsmen before receiving a meticulous multi-layer gold finish. The installation also features laser-illuminated eyes and smoke effects emerging from its palm, blending museum-quality artistry with stadium-scale entertainment.

The monumental artwork serves as a centerpiece of The Weeknd’s latest live production, elevating the visual experience for fans across Europe.