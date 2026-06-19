On this day in 1990, DJ Eric B. and Hip Hop’s ultimate microphone fiend, Rakim, released their third studio album, Let the Rhythm Hit ’Em.

Widely regarded as one of the culture’s most revered Five Mic classics, the album’s production was initially led by the late, great Paul C. Following his tragic death, the project was completed by his protégé Large Professor. Though neither received official production credit on the album, their impact helped shape one of the defining records of the Golden Era.

The title track, Let the Rhythm Hit ’Em, reaffirmed Rakim’s dominance on the mic, silencing critics hoping for a return to the duo’s explosive debut, Paid in Full. Cuts like “Mahogany” displayed Rakim’s cinematic storytelling ability, while “In the Ghetto” grounded the project in the real-life struggles that forged Hip Hop’s greatest voices.

Thirty-five years later, Let the Rhythm Hit ’Em stands as a time capsule of raw lyricism and East Coast excellence. The Source salutes Eric B. & Rakim for delivering yet another timeless classic that continues to resonate through the culture.