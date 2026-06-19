Toosii’s surprising run as an LSU football player has come to an end.
According to reports from WBRZ, the 26-year-old rapper has officially left the LSU Tigers program and is shifting his attention back to his music career, closing a unique chapter that caught the attention of both hip-hop fans and college football followers.
When Toosii joined LSU as a wide receiver in March, the move immediately became one of the most talked-about stories in sports and entertainment. Fans debated whether the chart-topping artist could realistically balance the demands of Division I football while maintaining momentum in an already successful music career.
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin recently shed light on why the experiment came to an end during an appearance on the podcast In the Bayou with former NFL star Tyrann Mathieu.
“There were limitations on what he can make and do,” Kiffin said, explaining the challenges tied to NCAA eligibility rules and the business commitments that come with being an established recording artist.
Kiffin also pointed to sponsorship complications involving the gambling industry.
“He signed with one of the gambling company things where you do commercials for them,” Kiffin said.
The situation highlights the continuing challenges surrounding endorsement deals, athlete compensation, and eligibility requirements in the evolving world of college athletics.
Long before putting on an LSU uniform, Toosii had already built a strong presence in hip-hop. His breakout hit “Favorite Song” generated hundreds of millions of streams and helped cement his place among the genre’s most recognizable young voices.
Even with the brief tenure ending, Kiffin made it clear that Toosii’s football ambitions were genuine.
“I really enjoyed being around him. It wasn’t a stunt at all,” Kiffin said. “He really wanted to see if he could do it.”
Now, with football in the rearview mirror, Toosii returns to music full-time, bringing an unusual but memorable chapter of his career to a close.