Ukraine carried out its most significant drone operation against Moscow since the start of the war in 2022, sending a wave of aircraft toward the Russian capital and striking a refinery that plays a major role in supplying fuel to the city.

Eyewitness video shows a drone striking a residential tower block in Moscow, Russia. Ukraine launched hundreds of drones at Russia on Thursday, targeting more than a dozen regions including Moscow, where they struck an oil refinery.



Read more: https://t.co/iLliQYcsSK pic.twitter.com/pPRv22rWtI — ABC News (@ABC) June 18, 2026

The focus of the attack was the Gazprom Neft refinery in Moscow’s Kapotnya district, a facility responsible for providing much of the region’s gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly acknowledged the operation, describing it as a response to continued Russian attacks and praising the work of multiple Ukrainian security units involved in the mission.

Ladies and gentleman, the most protected airspace in Russia. pic.twitter.com/ULGMu6f7m7 — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) June 18, 2026

The impact was quickly felt at the refinery, where fires broke out and operations were halted. Russian officials moved to reassure residents as emergency crews responded to the scene. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defense systems intercepted many of the incoming drones, though the facility still sustained damage. Authorities reported no casualties.

Footage circulating after the strike captured one of the more dramatic moments from the attack. A drone appeared to hit a fuel tank with enough force to send its lid soaring into the air, drawing comparisons online to a flying saucer.

Eyewitness video shows a drone striking a residential high-rise in Moscow, Russia. Ukraine launched hundreds of drones across Russia on Thursday, targeting more than a dozen regions, including Moscow, where an oil refinery was hit. pic.twitter.com/kBYtAAsYEl — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 18, 2026

The raid marked a major escalation in Ukraine’s long-range drone campaign, bringing the conflict deeper into Russian territory and placing renewed attention on critical energy infrastructure. Russian officials said air defenses intercepted 992 drones across the country and warned that a response would follow.

As both sides continue to expand the reach of their operations, the latest strike underscored how increasingly sophisticated drone warfare has become a central part of the conflict, with strategic facilities now regularly finding themselves on the front line despite being hundreds of miles from active battlefields.