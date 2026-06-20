As conversations around historical justice continue to gain momentum worldwide, African and Caribbean leaders have taken a major step toward presenting a united front on reparations tied to the transatlantic slave trade.

NEW: African & Caribbean leaders agree on joint framework to seek slavery reparations from former slave-trading nations. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) June 20, 2026

During a three-day summit, heads of state from both regions formally adopted a sweeping 19-point framework calling for action from countries that profited from the forced enslavement and trafficking of an estimated 12.5 million Africans. The proposal brings together long-running efforts from the African Union and the Caribbean Community, better known as CARICOM, under one shared vision.

Among the leaders backing the initiative were Ghana President John Dramani Mahama and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, who joined counterparts in supporting demands that extend far beyond direct financial compensation. The plan calls for formal apologies from former colonial powers, debt relief measures, the creation of a Global Reparations Fund, the return of cultural artifacts taken during colonial rule, and stronger commitments to climate justice.

The move builds on momentum generated earlier this year when a United Nations resolution adopted in March 2026 described the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity. Advocates believe that recognition has helped strengthen calls for meaningful accountability and restorative action.

While some governments have shown openness to the discussion, significant hurdles remain. French President Emmanuel Macron recently suggested that reparations should involve more than simply issuing payments, signaling support for broader conversations about responsibility and repair. The European Union has also expressed support in principle for continued dialogue.

The United States, however, has not publicly responded to the latest proposal. And because the framework is non-binding, supporters acknowledge that translating the plan into concrete policy will require overcoming considerable legal and political resistance in the years ahead.

For now, leaders from Africa and the Caribbean say the agreement marks a significant moment in a decades-long effort to pursue historical justice on a global scale.