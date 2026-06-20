Angel Reese added another chapter to her growing WNBA résumé Thursday night, turning a strong performance into a record-setting moment as the Atlanta Dream rolled past the Indiana Fever 113-96.

ANGEL REESE IS THE FASTEST PLAYER TO REACH 1,000 REBOUNDS IN WNBA HISTORY ✨ pic.twitter.com/rtIhtesH1M — ESPN (@espn) June 20, 2026

The standout forward became the fastest player in league history to collect 1,000 career rebounds, reaching the milestone in just 79 games. The achievement shattered the previous mark of 89 games held by Tina Charles and added to Reese’s growing list of accomplishments. She also became the quickest player ever to reach the combined benchmark of 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

She's sitting at the TOP 👑



With her 6th rebound of the night, Angel Reese is the fastest player to reach the 1000 rebound milestone in WNBA history! pic.twitter.com/t2bPYV2QEf — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) June 20, 2026

Reese’s milestone came in the middle of another productive outing. She finished with 18 points and eight rebounds, helping Atlanta recover from an early hole before taking control of the game. Her dominance on the glass has been a major factor in the Dream’s success this season, as she continues to lead the WNBA with an average of 12.2 rebounds per game.

Atlanta’s offense clicked throughout the night, and the team’s depth showed once again. Jordin Canada played a key role in orchestrating the attack, stuffing the stat sheet with 12 points, seven rebounds, and 12 assists while helping keep the Fever on their heels.

The victory pushed the Dream to 11-4 on the season, strengthening their position among the league’s top teams and extending the momentum that has made them one of the WNBA’s biggest stories through the first stretch of the year.

For Reese, the record is another reminder that her impact goes far beyond scoring. Night after night, she continues to turn effort into production, and now she’s doing it at a pace the league has never seen before.