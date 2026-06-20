New York City celebrated the Knicks’ first NBA championship in 53 years with a fitting soundtrack.

As fans packed the streets for the championship parade on Thursday morning, streams of Empire State of Mind by JAY-Z and Alicia Keys surged 400% on Spotify across New York.

The spike highlighted the song’s enduring connection to the city as New Yorkers celebrated the long-awaited title victory. Widely regarded as one of the city’s signature anthems, “Empire State of Mind” once again became the soundtrack to a historic moment for Knicks fans throughout the five boroughs.