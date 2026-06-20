Gabby Williams is headed to Unrivaled. The league announced that the two-time Olympic medalist, WNBA All-Star, two-time NCAA champion and two-time EuroLeague champion has signed a multi-year playing contract and will make her debut during Season Three.

Gabby Williams is Unrivaled ✅ pic.twitter.com/MwnEeJXdPV — Unrivaled Basketball (@Unrivaledwbb) June 18, 2026

Williams joins a growing roster of talent entering the league next season, including Olivia Miles. Her Unrivaled club assignment will be announced at a later date.

“I’m incredibly excited to announce that I’ll be playing in Unrivaled next season,” Williams said. “The opportunity to compete alongside some of the best players in the world, continue growing my game, and be part of something that is pushing women’s basketball forward is truly special.”

Currently in her first season with the Golden State Valkyries, Williams is averaging a career-high 16.3 points while shooting a career-best 37.8% from three-point range. She earned her first WNBA All-Star selection in 2025 and was named to the WNBA All-Defensive Team for the second time.

Internationally, Williams has enjoyed significant success with France and with Fenerbahçe, winning EuroLeague championships in 2022 and 2026. She also captured Olympic bronze in 2020 and silver in 2024 while earning All-Star Five and Best Defensive Player honors at the Paris Olympics.