Kelsey Mitchell gave WNBA fans one of the weekend’s most replayed moments, turning a routine possession into a highlight that immediately lit up social media during the Indiana Fever’s matchup with the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena.

Early in the second quarter, Mitchell created space with a sharp crossover that sent Atlanta rookie Te-Hina Paopao tumbling to the floor. Before the crowd could fully react, the Fever guard calmly rose up and buried a three-pointer, adding another entry to her growing collection of clutch plays and scoring highlights.

The sequence helped energize Indiana, which built an early 41-33 advantage and looked poised to control the afternoon. The momentum didn’t last long.

KELSEY MITCHELL ANKLE BREAKER AND THE THREE 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/4KeniVPtM7 — ESPN (@espn) June 20, 2026

Atlanta stormed out of halftime and completely flipped the game in the third quarter. The Dream’s offense found another gear, overwhelming Indiana on the way to a franchise-record 113-96 victory. It marked Atlanta’s second win over the Fever in just three days and further strengthened the team’s position among the league’s hottest squads.

Every member of Atlanta’s starting lineup finished in double figures, showcasing the balanced attack that has powered the Dream throughout the season.

Even with the loss, Mitchell’s dazzling move remained one of the game’s biggest talking points. Fans quickly circulated clips of the crossover online, while Fever supporters pointed to the play as another example of why Mitchell deserves serious consideration when All-Star conversations heat up.

For Paopao, the moment served as one of those welcome-to-the-league experiences every rookie eventually encounters. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and former South Carolina standout was learning under the watchful eye of her college coach, Dawn Staley, who was seated courtside as the action unfolded.

By game’s end, Atlanta had the win, but Mitchell left with a highlight that basketball fans won’t forget anytime soon.