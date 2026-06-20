Tyla continues building momentum toward her forthcoming sophomore album, APOP, with the release of her new single, IS IT LOVE.

The track follows recent releases “She Did It Again” with Zara Larsson and the hit single “Chanel,” further showcasing Tyla’s signature genre-blending style. “IS IT LOVE” combines vibrant summer energy with the vocal performances and storytelling that have become hallmarks of her sound.

The release caps off a busy stretch for the global superstar. This weekend, Tyla is set to perform at the Mawazine Festival in Morocco. She also recently participated in FIFA World Cup festivities, performing South Africa’s national anthem during the opening ceremony in Mexico City and joining Future for a performance of the official 2026 World Cup song, “Game Time,” in Los Angeles.