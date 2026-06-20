Yung Miami has reached a major career milestone as her viral hit Spend Dat climbed 13 spots to No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking her first-ever Top 40 hit as a solo artist and the highest-charting solo release of her career.

The song continues to gain momentum across streaming platforms and social media, surpassing 1 million TikTok creates as its popularity continues to grow. Since debuting at No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100 just weeks ago, “Spend Dat” has quickly emerged as one of the summer’s breakout records.

The track has also made an impact beyond music. Following the New York Knicks’ historic NBA Finals championship, “Spend Dat” was played throughout the team’s locker room celebration. NBA players Josh Hart and Jordan Clarkson have also helped boost the song’s visibility through a viral social media clip featuring the track.

With chart success and cultural momentum continuing to build, “Spend Dat” remains one of the year’s hottest records.

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