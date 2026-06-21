From Shooting Entertainment’s Biggest Names To Directing An Award-Winning Feature, Dante Hillmedo Bets On Himself With ‘Butterfly’

For more than a decade, Dante Hillmedo has spent his career behind the camera.

The Bronx-born filmmaker and entrepreneur has captured moments involving some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Jay-Z, Drake, DJ Khaled, Michael Rubin, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and countless others through his work as a videographer and owner of Team Elite Productions.

Now, after years of helping tell other people’s stories, Hillmedo is telling one of his own.

His feature film Butterfly recently earned Best Feature Film honors at the Big Apple Film Festival before securing worldwide distribution and becoming available across major digital platforms.

The coming-of-age drama follows Jericha, a Bronx teenager navigating bullying, family struggles, and the pressures of adolescence while discovering an outlet through dance. While the film incorporates elements of urban dance dramas that helped inspire Hillmedo as a filmmaker, Butterfly takes a more grounded approach to its storytelling.

“I made Butterfly because I love urban dance drama films and there hasn’t been many in a while since films like You Got Served, Step Up, and Honey,” Hillmedo explained. “I wanted to create something that felt more real. Those films often build toward a big victory moment, but in real life the work doesn’t stop there. Life continues after the applause.”

The road to completing the film was not easy.

After early crowdfunding efforts generated only a fraction of the budget needed to complete production, Hillmedo made the decision to finance the project himself. Using personal savings and support from his parents, he pushed forward with production, eventually writing, directing, producing, shooting, editing, and even composing the score for the film himself.

“I self-funded Butterfly because I wasn’t able to secure the investment needed to bring the vision to life,” Hillmedo said. “Crowdfunding only generated a small portion of what was needed, so I bet on myself. Through my savings and support from my mother and father, I was able to finish the film.”

Production began in 2024 and continued through additional photography and post-production work into 2025 before the film was ultimately completed after nearly two years of work.

The film also features actress and television personality Tahiry Jose, actress, recording artist, and entrepreneur Lea Robinson, and comedian and social media personality Trabass among its cast.

For Hillmedo, one of the most meaningful moments of the journey came when Butterfly captured the Best Feature Film award at the Big Apple Film Festival.

“I’ve spent years behind the camera capturing major events and working around some of the biggest names in entertainment, but winning Best Feature Film at the Big Apple Film Festival was different,” Hillmedo said. “Competing against films connected to legendary directors and Academy Award-winning actors and coming away with that recognition was a major milestone. It’s one of the accomplishments I’m most grateful for.”

While Butterfly centers on the fictional story of its lead character, Hillmedo says the film’s setting was deeply personal.

“The Bronx story in Butterfly is important because that’s where I was born and raised,” he said. “Although the story is about Jericha, there are definitely pieces of my own experiences woven into the film. I think that’s what makes it relatable to so many people.”

Beyond the awards and recognition, Hillmedo hopes audiences leave with something more meaningful.

“When people watch Butterfly, I want them to understand that your passion can pull you through some of the darkest moments in life,” he said. “Even when things feel overwhelming, continue doing the things you love. You never know what opportunities or miracles can come from simply pursuing what brings you joy.”

Butterfly is available now on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube Movies & TV, Google Play, and Fandango at Home.

For more information and where-to-watch links, visit OfficialButterflyFilm.com.

Watch the official trailer now: