Bad Bunny has reached a historic milestone, officially surpassing $1 billion USD in lifetime concert grosses.

The achievement makes Bad Bunny the first Latin artist and the first non-English performing act to cross the billion-dollar mark in concert ticket sales. According to Billboard, the milestone places the Puerto Rican superstar among fewer than 25 touring acts worldwide to ever achieve the feat.

The accomplishment comes amid the success of his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, which has already generated $360 million USD in grosses despite not including any tour stops in the United States.

The milestone further cements Bad Bunny’s status as one of the most successful live performers in the world and highlights the global reach of Latin music. As his current stadium tour continues, the artist remains at the forefront of the international touring industry, setting new records and expanding the impact of Spanish-language music on a worldwide scale.