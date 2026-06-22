Cam’Ron has returned with new music, releasing the collaborative single All Of Us featuring Free J and Dior.

The track serves as the first official release from his upcoming project, Cam’Ron Presents: Frederica, which is scheduled to arrive on August 21, 2026. The album title pays tribute to Cam’Ron’s late mother, Frederica, making the project a deeply personal release for the legendary artist.

Fans won’t have to wait long for more music. Cam’Ron is also set to release another new single, “Hoodie Strings,” on June 26, giving listeners an additional preview of the forthcoming project.

Cam’Ron Presents: Frederica marks Cam’Ron’s first new project in years and will be accompanied by a companion film, further expanding the release beyond music.

“I’m really excited about the Frederica project,” Cam’Ron said. “I’ve been really enjoying working with some of the newer artists, and I want to use my platform to help them achieve success.”