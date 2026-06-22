Clive Davis, Music Industry Titan, Dies at 94

The music world and the entire entertainment industry is mourning the loss of legendary record executive Clive Davis, who died on June 22, 2026, at the age of 94. Davis passed away peacefully at his Manhattan home following a series of age-related illnesses and recent health complications.

Entertainment icon Clive Davis, who shaped modern music as founder of Arista Records and president of Columbia Records, died at 94, family members tell NBC News.



Davis was credited with discovering Whitney Houston and bringing the singer to prominence, in addition to countless… pic.twitter.com/t1LjNdX1rn — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 22, 2026

According to his family, Davis had recently been hospitalized after a brief battle with an upper respiratory infection. He was discharged earlier this month and spent his final weeks at home in New York City surrounded by loved ones while recovering.

Leading up to his passing, Davis faced several health challenges. In late May, he was admitted to a New York hospital for treatment related to an upper respiratory infection. Although he was released in early June and reportedly remained in good spirits, his health continued to decline in the weeks that followed.

Davis had also publicly dealt with Bell’s Palsy in 2021, a condition that causes temporary facial paralysis. The diagnosis forced him to postpone his longtime annual Pre-Grammy Gala, one of the music industry’s most anticipated gatherings.

We will cover Clive Davis’ career more extensively in a followup piece however if you do not know who he was, here’s brief insight. Over a career that spanned more than six decades, Davis became one of the most influential figures in modern music, helping launch and guide the careers of countless artists while leaving an undeniable mark on the industry. His ear for talent and ability to identify future stars transformed the landscape of popular music and earned him a reputation as one of the business’s most respected executives.

His impact extended far beyond boardrooms and record labels, helping shape the soundtrack of multiple eras and leaving behind a legacy that will continue to resonate throughout the music world for years to come.