Drake is mourning the loss of longtime collaborator Tay Keith following the producer’s death earlier this week at the age of 29.

On Friday, June 19, Drake took to Instagram to honor Tay Keith’s legacy and impact on music with an emotional message.

“Endless and eternal gratitude for your spirit and your contributions to this thing that we all love so much,” Drake wrote. “You will be deeply missed.”

The tribute comes after news of Tay Keith’s passing on Thursday. Known for his chart-topping production work and influential role in modern hip-hop, Tay Keith collaborated with some of the genre’s biggest stars throughout his career, including Drake.