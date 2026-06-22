Faizon Love is back in the headlines after making his first court appearance in Florida following an arrest connected to an ongoing child support dispute.

NEW: 'Elf' actor Faizon Love makes his first court appearance in Florida after being arrested.



Love is reportedly facing two contempt of court charges relating to a child support case where his ex, Tiffany Lee, claims he owes her $250,000.



Love says he is broke, only making… pic.twitter.com/p83rZBajXx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 21, 2026

The actor and comedian, widely recognized for his role in Elf and a long list of film and television appearances, is reportedly facing two contempt of court charges stemming from a case involving his ex, Tiffany Lee. According to reports, Lee alleges that Love owes approximately $250,000 in unpaid child support.

During the proceedings, Love painted a difficult picture of his current financial situation. The actor reportedly stated that he earns roughly $10,000 annually through royalty payments tied to Elf. He also claimed that he drives a 1999 vehicle and has, at times, been forced to live out of it.

The legal matter follows Love’s arrest in California earlier this month. Reports indicate he spent 16 days behind bars before being transported to Florida in connection with the case.

His attorney addressed the circumstances surrounding the arrest, saying, “To my knowledge, he was picked up in Riverside County, California and transported some days later to Hillsborough County on orders of contempt from the Honorable Judge Mark Kiser.”

The case has drawn significant attention due to Love’s decades-long career in entertainment and the financial hardships he described in court. While many fans remember him for memorable performances on screen, the actor now finds himself navigating a legal battle that continues to unfold in Florida.

For the moment, Love has been released from custody as the matter moves through the court system. Additional hearings and developments are expected as both sides continue to address the child support dispute.