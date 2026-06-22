The BIG3 season is only getting started, but one of the league’s biggest talking points this week had little to do with the final score.

ICYMI:

Lance Stephenson wanted smoke with the whole LA Riot team!! 🤬 Game called after altercation with both teams. pic.twitter.com/6Ya6pOpFYu — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 20, 2026

Following a heated matchup between the Miami 305 and LA Riot, BIG3 founder Ice Cube and league officials handed down one-game suspensions to Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley after reviewing events that unfolded during and after Saturday’s contest.

Nah man they might just have to kick Lance Stephenson out the Big3 😭😭pic.twitter.com/e5anQIEKXg — Hater Report (@HaterReport) June 17, 2025

The incident stemmed from a sequence in which Stephenson appeared to tackle LA Riot player Devin Ebanks while attacking the basket before briefly placing him in a headlock. Moments later, Stephenson also appeared to take a swing at Jordan Crawford, escalating tensions on the floor.

After reviewing the situation, league officials determined disciplinary action was necessary. According to the BIG3, the conduct displayed did not meet the standards of professionalism, respect, and sportsmanship expected from players representing the league.

Ice Cube publicly addressed the controversy, writing, “Apologies to everybody watching the Miami 305 vs. LA riot on @CBS yesterday. We all wanted to see a great basketball game. That wasn’t it.”

The league also emphasized that while physical competition is part of the BIG3’s identity and verbal exchanges are often part of the game, player safety remains a top priority. Officials stated that physical violence falls outside the boundaries of what the league will accept.

To limit the impact on team rosters, the suspensions will be staggered. Stephenson will miss Week 2 action, while Beasley is scheduled to serve his suspension during Week 3.

The ruling was announced by BIG3 Commissioner Clyde Drexler, bringing a close to a chaotic weekend that generated plenty of attention around the league. As the season moves forward, the focus now shifts back to the basketball and away from the confrontation that overshadowed the game.