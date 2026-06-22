The New York creator turned a satirical eye into millions of followers. Now he is aiming it at the absurd machinery of the modern music scene.

Article by: James Weber

Most people who go viral are trying to be liked. Mahan Malhotra is more interested in being right about something, and his weapon of choice is a joke that lands a little too close to the truth. The London born, Hong Kong raised creator has spent years building an audience on that sharp, satirical voice, and his next move is to point it directly at one of the most image obsessed corners of American culture, the music industry in New York City.

He is developing a mockumentary style series about the absurdities of that world, and it is hard to think of a better fit. Malhotra has spent his whole career studying how culture sells itself, and the music business may be the purest example of the gap between image and reality. For readers who know that scene from the inside, his timing feels less like a gamble and more like an inevitability.

A voice built on satire

The reason this project matters is the audience already behind it. On TikTok, Malhotra has pulled in more than four million likes. On Instagram, he averages roughly five million views a month. Those are not vanity numbers. They are proof that his comedic instinct connects, again and again, with people who could scroll past anything and choose not to scroll past him.

What makes the voice work is that it feels observed rather than performed. He notices the small, telling details that everyone recognizes but nobody says out loud, then frames them so the joke does the arguing for him. That is a rare skill, and it is the engine underneath everything else he has built.

The Hong Kong beginning

Malhotra did not learn this in a classroom. He learned it behind the counter of Sims Sweet Shop, his family’s confectionery business in Hong Kong, where as a teenager he started using social media to grow the brand. Selling candy online taught him a lesson he never let go of, that storytelling and selling are the same craft. He learned to feel out what an audience wanted before they could name it, and to turn attention into action.

That early instinct turned professional fast, and it carried him into rooms most creators his age never reach.

The esports tempo

At PSG Talon, the Hong Kong based esports organization tied to Paris Saint Germain, Malhotra produced advertising videos and sponsored content for brands including Riot Games, KFC, Recaro, and Aorus. He owned the creative on video and graphic projects, from hype reels to YouTube features on the team’s professional League of Legends players, and one post pushed past 500,000 views.

Esports also drilled a kind of speed into him that few other industries demand. Relevance there can die within hours, so a piece has to be conceived, shot, and posted before the moment passes. He learned to work at that tempo without letting the quality slip, which is the part most people miss.

Range across every lane

After moving to the United States to study Philosophy and Radio, Television, and Film at Northwestern University, Malhotra kept widening his range. At Launchpoint, a New York platform that links brands with college athletes for name, image, and likeness deals, he served as the lead content creator and worked with names like 2026 NFL first round draft pick KC Concepcion, All SEC wide receiver Mario Craver, and five star quarterback DJ Lagway. He scrapped the standard promo formula and rebuilt the company’s content as scripted, mockumentary style entertainment, which drew in new athletes and landed deals with C4 Energy, New Era, and Dr Pepper.

He did not stop there. He shot fast, run and gun food content for Pizzabagel.nyc, a brand that has shown up at NBA stadiums, Food Network festivals, and the Queens Night Market. He led content strategy for GetBuddy, a pet adoption platform that gathers more than 250,000 adoptable animals from over 15,000 shelters nationwide, taking accounts that were nearly invisible and building a real audience around them. Sweet shop, esports roster, college quarterback, pizza bagel, rescue dog. The subjects could not be more different, yet the underlying problem never changes, which is how to make a stranger care in the first few seconds.

Why the music industry is the right target

Put all of that together and the new series starts to look like the logical next chapter. Malhotra understands branding because he has done it for candy, gaming, sports, food, and animal welfare. He understands audiences because he has built one of his own from scratch. And he clearly enjoys the moment when image and reality stop matching, which is the music industry’s natural habitat.

The Philosophy degree shows up here too. He treats a video like an argument, with a setup, a turn, and a point. A satirist who can actually build a case, not just crack a joke, is a different kind of threat to an industry that runs on illusion.

If the music world is bracing for a sharp outside eye, it has good reason. Malhotra has spent a decade earning the right to use it.