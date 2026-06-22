There is something about “Bye Bye Bye” that feels like you have heard it before. That feeling is not an accident. It is Teddy Riley. And it is Masha Kova. And together they made something that sounds like a memory you did not know you had.

If you have not watched the music video yet, this is your sign to pull it up on VEVO right now.

Who Is Masha Kova

Born and raised in Miami, Masha Kova is a 20-year-old Pop and R&B artist who grew up surrounded by music in the most real sense possible. Her mother is a former international beauty queen and pop star. Her father is a multi-instrumentalist and producer with major industry credits. She did not dream about the music industry from the outside. She grew up inside it, learning it, studying it, and building herself into an artist who could hold her own in any room.

What that upbringing gave her is not a shortcut. It gave her a standard. An ear. A refusal to release anything that was not ready.

The Teddy Riley Chapter

Before you press play, you need to understand what it means that Teddy Riley produced this record.

This is the architect of New Jack Swing. The man whose production built the soundtrack of the late 80s and early 90s and never stopped being relevant. Michael Jackson called on him. Blackstreet lived on his beats. His fingerprints are on some of the most nostalgic, feel-good, stop-you-in-your-tracks records in the history of the genre. When you hear a Teddy Riley production you feel it somewhere specific. Somewhere warm. Somewhere that takes you back.

Masha Kova spent a full year working alongside him on this record. A full year shaping the record, making sure every element was exactly right. That kind of investment from a producer of his caliber does not come easily.

The Video

The “Bye Bye Bye” music video opens with a feeling that is instantly familiar. Masha and her girls are outside, moving freely, laughing, completely in their element. The visual language is warm and golden and Miami in the way that Miami actually feels rather than the way it gets portrayed.

The production design carries that same nostalgic warmth all the way through. There is a softness to the color palette that feels like a memory. A sun-faded polaroid. A song you heard playing from someone’s car one summer and never forgot. Watching it you get the feeling of late 90s and early 2000s R&B videos that told stories, that had characters, that made you feel something before the chorus even hit. That era of visual storytelling that did not just promote a song but actually lived inside it.

Then he shows up. The boyfriend. The one who fumbled his flavor and played with the one that turned out to be his biggest mistake. And the energy of the video shifts in that specific way that every woman who has ever been underestimated by someone she loved will immediately recognize.

What follows is not drama. It is clarity. Masha looks at someone who underestimated her and simply decides she is done “body so tea, too original to be copied, too hot to stay anywhere that does not see her full value.”

The production behind every frame matches the record perfectly. The looks are deliberate.

And Masha Kova on screen is the same Masha Kova who spent so much time earning this moment. You feel that. The authenticity is in every scene because it is authentic. This is not a manufactured debut wrapped in nostalgia as a trend. This is a real artist who grew up listening to the records that defined an era and making something worthy of standing next to them.

Body So Tea

Alongside the release of “Bye Bye Bye,” Masha launched the Body So Tea movement, a self-love and body positivity campaign rooted directly in the lyric that gave it its name. The message is simple and it does not apologize for being simple. You are enough exactly as you are. Your body is not a problem. Your confidence does not belong to anyone who has not earned the right to question it.

The movement is already alive and growing organically. Fans and influencers across TikTok and Instagram are creating their own content around the message, sharing their stories, and bringing their communities into something that feels genuinely real because it is. In a culture that has spent decades telling women to shrink themselves to fit a standard, watching a debut artist come out of the gate with this kind of message is not just refreshing. It is the right move at the right time.

Body So Tea is not a campaign bolted onto the music. It is part of the music. It lives in the video. It is in the way Masha carries herself in every frame. That is the difference between a message that lasts and one that fades the moment the promotion cycle ends.

The Bottom Line

The “Bye Bye Bye” music video hits the way the best Pop and R&B videos always have. It makes you feel something real. It takes you somewhere warm. It gives you the specific pleasure of watching a woman decide she is worth more and mean every single word of it.

Masha Kova has been putting in the work to get to this moment for a long time. She did not rush it. She did not compromise it. She sat with Teddy Riley and her team for a full year and made sure that when she introduced herself to the world it would be on her terms and it would be right.

It is right.

Watch the “Bye Bye Bye” music video on VEVO now. Stream it on Spotify, Apple Music, and everywhere music is available.

Follow Masha Kova at @iammashakova because she has been ready for this for a long time and this is only the beginning.

VEVO – https://youtu.be/tmt58bbV2_A?si=C5ogsGM_8hR5Wc98

LISTEN – https://open.spotify.com/track/3iyVhzniP2DKK8T5gel2j9?si=2ec7d0860dc14355

“Bye Bye Bye” by Masha Kova featuring and produced by Teddy Riley is out now on all streaming platforms and on VEVO. Distributed by Vydia.