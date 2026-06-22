A trip to Atlantic City took an unexpected turn for Meek Mill after the Philadelphia rapper revealed he may have suffered a serious hand injury while in town.

https://twitter.com/kurrco/status/2068516783112196179?s=46

Meek shared the update directly with fans on social media, letting followers know that he was searching for medical assistance in the area after hurting his hand. While he appeared to be keeping his spirits up, he acknowledged that the injury could be more than a minor setback.

“I need a doctor in a.c I messed my hand up may be fractured … yeah I’m good but I may need a soft cast anybody that can help me?” Meek Mill wrote.

The message quickly sparked concern from fans, many of whom flooded the comments with well wishes and suggestions for where he could receive treatment. Others simply hoped the injury would prove less severe than initially feared.

Details surrounding exactly how the injury happened have not been shared, but Meek’s post made it clear that he believed a fracture was possible. Despite the scare, he reassured supporters that he was otherwise doing okay while looking into his medical options.

The rapper has long maintained a close relationship with his fan base, often using social media to share everything from career milestones and personal victories to day-to-day moments. This latest update was no different, offering a real-time glimpse into an unexpected situation while he was away from home.

For now, fans are waiting to hear whether the injury requires additional treatment or if a soft cast will be enough to get him back to normal. Until then, many are simply hoping Meek’s next update brings better news than his last one.