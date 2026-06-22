Barack Obama is back on the hardwood, and this time it is on a court built to serve the next generation.

I had one rule this week: no one plays on Home Court until some old friends and I get some shots up.



Who’s got next? 🏀 pic.twitter.com/rllkTrAw4t — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 21, 2026

On June 21, the former president gave supporters a look inside the Obama Presidential Center’s newly opened Home Court facility in Chicago’s Jackson Park, sharing a video of himself putting up shots in the massive 60,000-square-foot space. The community hub officially welcomed visitors on Juneteenth and quickly became a talking point across social media.

Obama kept things light in the caption, reminding everyone that some traditions never fade. He wrote that old friends get first dibs before closing with, “Who’s got next?”

The new facility reflects a lifelong connection to basketball that has followed Obama from his days as a high school standout known as Barry O’Bomber to the pickup games that became part of his White House routine. Home Court is designed to be much more than a place to play ball. The space will host youth programming and serve as a gathering point within the broader Obama Presidential Center campus, which will also include a public library and community-focused resources.

The video sparked a wave of reactions online. Chicago Bulls fans celebrated seeing the city’s most famous basketball enthusiast back in action, while many supporters applauded the former president’s energy and fitness. Even some political opponents set differences aside to acknowledge his commitment to the game.

For Obama, basketball has long been woven into his personal story. With Home Court now open to the public, that passion is being transformed into a community space where young people can develop skills, build relationships, and create their own memories on the court.

And judging by the response, plenty of people are ready to answer the question: “Who’s got next?”