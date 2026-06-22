Wimbledon is getting one of its most iconic champions back on the grass.

At 44 years old, Serena Williams has officially accepted a wildcard into the 2026 ladies’ singles draw, setting the stage for her first Grand Slam singles appearance since the 2022 US Open. The announcement instantly energized tennis fans eager to see one of the sport’s most celebrated competitors return to the game’s biggest stages.

This is not a drill.@serenawilliams will compete in the 2026 ladies' singles at #Wimbledon as a wild card. pic.twitter.com/1vHnDEQ4xm — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 21, 2026

Williams’ history at the All England Club is already legendary. The seven-time Wimbledon singles champion has delivered some of the tournament’s most memorable moments over the years, and her return adds another chapter to a career that has reshaped the sport across generations.

The excitement does not stop with singles competition. Serena will also reunite with her sister Venus Williams in doubles, bringing back one of the most successful partnerships tennis has ever seen. Together, the sisters captured six Wimbledon doubles championships, with their most recent title coming in 2016.

Serena Williams will compete in this year’s Ladies’ Singles at #Wimbledon as a wild card.



She is also competing in the Ladies’ Doubles this year with her sister Venus Williams, both also as wild cards. pic.twitter.com/tMxDiedwCs — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 21, 2026

The news quickly became a major topic across the tennis world, with supporters celebrating the opportunity to watch Serena compete once again on the grass courts where she built so much of her legacy. Her return is expected to be one of the tournament’s biggest storylines as anticipation continues to build ahead of the opening matches.

Not everyone has embraced the decision, however. Some observers have questioned whether the wildcard should have gone to an active player working through the rankings. Those critics point to the fact that Williams has not recorded a Wimbledon singles match victory in seven years.

Still, Serena’s presence alone guarantees added attention for the tournament. Whether fans are tuning in for nostalgia, history, or the possibility of another unforgettable Wimbledon moment, one thing is certain: one of tennis’ biggest stars is stepping back onto one of its grandest stages.