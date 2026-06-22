On this date in 1999, Missy Elliott released her sophomore studio album Da Real World through The Goldmind/Elektra imprint.

Largely produced by Timbaland alongside Missy herself, the album took on a grittier, more street-oriented tone than her debut, laced with sexual innuendo, slick wordplay, and underground slang that would soon find its way into mainstream pop culture. Concerned about the dreaded sophomore slump, Missy originally titled the album She’s A Bitch, but changed it to Da Real World for broader commercial appeal—a move that paid off. The project would go on to become a double platinum-certified success.

Standout singles from the album include the braggadocious “All In My Grill,” the remix to the fiery “Hot Boyz” featuring Eve, Nas, and Lil’ Mo, and the explosive former title track “She’s A Bitch.”

Salute to Missy Elliott and Timbaland for crafting a bold, futuristic, and unforgettable chapter in Hip Hop history.