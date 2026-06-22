Some people spend a lifetime chasing the sound of a moment. Clive Davis spent six decades building it. The legendary executive and five-time Grammy winner died peacefully at his Manhattan home on June 22, 2026, at the age of 94, his family confirmed, following a stretch of age-related illness and an upper respiratory issue that had landed him in the hospital earlier in the month. With him goes one of the last great architects of modern American music, a man who turned a corner office into a creative laboratory and treated every signing like a bet on the culture itself.

Music executive Clive Davis, whose career helped shape the sound of generations of artists, has died at age 94.



In 2021, Davis reflected on one of his most meaningful projects: helping bring live music back to New York City after the pandemic shutdown. https://t.co/CgDkDlCLnN pic.twitter.com/6SHWaMo1fT — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) June 22, 2026

The story starts in Brooklyn, where Davis grew up in Crown Heights, the son of Herman and Florence, an electrician and salesman and his wife. He came up through Erasmus Hall High School and lost both of his parents while he was still a teenager, his mother at 47 and his father the year after. He moved in with his married sister out in Bayside, Queens, and kept his head down. Books became his way out. He went to NYU, graduated magna cum laude with a degree in political science, made Phi Beta Kappa, and earned a full ride to Harvard Law School, finishing in 1956.

He was supposed to be a lawyer. For a while he was, practicing in New York before landing at a firm whose client list included CBS. That connection pulled him into Columbia Records as assistant counsel at 28, then general counsel a year later. By 1967 the lawyer was running the label.

The music industry has taken a tremendous loss this morning with the passing of legendary music executive and record producer Clive Davis. A man who helped define generations of music, leaving behind a legacy that forever changed the culture.🖤 pic.twitter.com/PdA84aws7j — EBONY (@EBONY) June 22, 2026

What happened next reshaped the business. At the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967, Davis watched Janis Joplin perform and signed her on instinct. He brought Bruce Springsteen into the fold, revived and elevated Carlos Santana, Aerosmith, and Billy Joel, and proved that an executive could sit in the studio and help build a record from the inside. He moved across rock, pop, R&B, jazz, and eventually hip-hop without ever losing the thread.

CBS pushed him out in 1973 over allegations he had used company money to help fund his son’s bar mitzvah. He took the time to write his memoirs, then came back swinging. In 1974 he founded Arista Records, naming it after the high school honor society he had belonged to. Arista became a hit factory, home to Barry Manilow, Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, Patti Smith, Kenny G, and later Alicia Keys, with Carly Simon, the Grateful Dead, Lou Reed, and Gil Scott-Heron passing through as well.

His instincts only sharpened with time. He backed L.A. Reid and Babyface in launching LaFace Records, the imprint that scored the soundtrack of 90s and 2000s R&B through TLC, Usher, OutKast, Toni Braxton, and Pink. And it was Davis who gave a young Sean “Puffy” Combs his own lane, founding Bad Boy Records with him and handing the future mogul the platform that would change everything. Bad Boy grew into the home of The Notorious B.I.G., Craig Mack, Mase, 112, Faith Evans, and Combs himself, and it pushed hip-hop to the center of pop culture in a way the genre had never enjoyed before. Davis would later cop to the irony of it all, admitting he never fully wrapped his head around rap even as he helped build one of its defining empires. That was the magic of the man. He did not have to understand a sound completely to know it was about to move the world. In 2000 he launched J Records and personally guided Alicia Keys through a debut that announced a generational talent.

Then there was Whitney. Davis first heard her singing backup for her mother, Cissy Houston, in a New York nightclub in 1983, and offered her a worldwide deal on the spot. He spent two years curating her 1985 debut, which became the best-selling debut album by a female artist of its time.

“I still love it today…I’m immersed in it. I think music is the universal language.”



– Clive Davis pic.twitter.com/KSicINltCK — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 22, 2026

Together they ran off eleven consecutive number-one albums and a catalog of standards including “How Will I Know,” “Saving All My Love for You,” and her seismic cover of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” from The Bodyguard. He stood by her through fame and its costs, championed her legacy after her death in 2012, and helped produce the 2022 film about her life, in which Stanley Tucci played him.

May he rest easy.



Clive Davis on Whitney Houston pic.twitter.com/qqbVcsHLr1 — “e go over you”😹 (@thebadass) June 22, 2026

The respect ran deep across every genre he touched. Aretha Franklin christened him the “greatest record man of all time,” and the title stuck. The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir once reworked a lyric on stage so the band could slip Davis’s name into the song, a wink at just how much weight he carried in the room.

He gave back to the next generation too, putting up a foundational $5 million gift in 2002 to launch the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, which opened in 2003 as the first program of its kind, training young entrepreneurs in both the art and the business with studios at 370 Jay Street in Brooklyn.

He never really stepped away. As Chief Creative Officer of Sony Music Entertainment he kept advising and signing into his 90s, told his own story in a 2017 documentary and memoir, and threw the pre-Grammy gala in Los Angeles that became the hottest ticket of awards season every year. Earlier this year he was briefly hospitalized before returning to his apartment.

In a statement, his family called him “a towering figure whose influence changed music forever,” and six decades of hits back them up. The room is quiet now, but the music he found will keep playing.