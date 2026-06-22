Just when it seemed the internet had moved on from one viral craze after another, Ye and Bianca Censori found a way to pull a familiar trend straight out of the 2010s playbook.

Ye and his wife Bianca Censori doing the Mannequin Challenge at Art Basel 😭 pic.twitter.com/2HRuqmJpTu — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 21, 2026

While attending an event in Switzerland, the pair became the center of attention after participating in a full-scale recreation of the Mannequin Challenge, the social media phenomenon that dominated timelines in 2016. In the now-circulating clip, Ye, Censori, and a room full of attendees remain perfectly still as the camera glides through the space, capturing the frozen scene in classic Mannequin Challenge fashion.

The moment was hosted and filmed alongside stylist Gadir Rajab, who has become closely associated with Censori’s headline-making fashion choices and evolving public image. As the video spread across social media, many viewers were surprised to see the long-dormant trend make an unexpected comeback.

The Switzerland appearance was tied to more than just a viral moment. Censori is also featured in an art installation created by longtime Ye collaborator Vanessa Beecroft. The exhibition draws inspiration from the Greek myth of Persephone, placing Censori at the center of the creative presentation.

Fashion, as usual, remained part of the conversation. During the VIP preview, Censori drew attention with a white satin and lace lingerie ensemble that quickly generated online discussion. Ye’s wardrobe also became a topic after internet sleuths traced his jacket to a vintage piece reportedly purchased on eBay for $299.

Whether it was performance art, fashion, nostalgia, or a little bit of everything, the appearance gave social media plenty to talk about. And for at least one weekend, the Mannequin Challenge found itself back in the spotlight thanks to one of pop culture’s most talked-about couples.