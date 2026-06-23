For years, fans have watched embrace his now-signature locs, but according to, the story behind that hair journey began with a much deeper purpose: helping their daughter, Blue Ivy, embrace her natural beauty.

In a new video released through Beyoncé’s haircare brand, Cécred, the global superstar shared the heartfelt inspiration behind her husband’s recent transformation from locs to an afro.

According to Beyoncé, the journey started when Blue Ivy was just five years old and struggling with confidence about her hair.

“Our daughter was about 5, and she wasn’t feeling very confident about her hair at the time,” Beyoncé explained. “When she told her father that, it inspired Jay to grow out his hair.”

The singer said she and Jay wanted their daughter to fully appreciate the beauty of her natural curls and understand that her hair connected her to generations of family history.

“We really wanted her to love and embrace every inch of her gorgeous curls,” Beyoncé said. “The 5-year-old Blue had no idea that her father’s hair had texture like hers.”

For the next eight years, Jay-Z maintained the locs that became one of the most recognizable looks of his later career. But recently, he decided to embark on another transformation by combing them out and returning to an afro.

The decision carried personal significance.

Beyoncé revealed that Jay chose the style as a tribute to his late father, Adnis Reeves, whose signature look was an afro. The rapper debuted the hairstyle while headlining Philadelphia’s Roots Picnic, a fitting location given that Reeves was a devoted Philadelphia 76ers fan.

The video also documented the lengthy process of removing the locs and showcased several Cécred products used throughout the transition. Beyoncé jokingly referred to her husband as the brand’s “most loyal customer” while praising his commitment to maintaining healthy hair throughout the years.

For Beyoncé, however, the story wasn’t just about hair care. It was about family, identity, and representation.

What began as a father’s effort to help his young daughter see beauty in her natural texture evolved into a tribute spanning three generations—from Blue Ivy to Jay-Z to the father he continues to honor.

Closing the video, Beyoncé thanked her husband for allowing the process to be documented.

“I want to thank Jay for trusting Cécred on his hair journey,” she said. “He is forever the blueprint.”

For a family that has often used its platform to celebrate Black culture and heritage, Jay-Z’s latest look is more than a style change—it’s a reminder that sometimes the most meaningful transformations begin at home.