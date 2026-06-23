The music industry is mourning the loss of legendary record executive Clive Davis, who passed away on June 22, 2026, at the age of 94.

Among those paying tribute is Dionne Warwick, who reflected on her longtime friendship with Davis and his extraordinary impact on the music business.

“My dear friend lived a more than promised allotted time and made each moment count,” Warwick said in a statement. “I am truly going to miss him.”

Warwick fondly recalled Davis’ unique personality and remarkable ear for music, saying he always wanted to know, “Where’s my Dionne?” She also jokingly referred to him as the “brown shoe, white sock record executive.”

“I can think of no other record man that seemed to have that magical ability to know a hit when he heard a song,” she added.

Warwick concluded her tribute by recognizing the widespread impact Davis had on generations of artists and executives.

“The entire music industry I’m sure will mourn his passing. He was one of a kind.”

Davis, whose career spanned decades at Columbia Records, Arista Records, and J Records, was widely regarded as one of the most influential executives in music history.