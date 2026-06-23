Drake is once again proving that few artists can match his ability to dominate the charts for weeks at a time. Just over a month after its release, ICEMAN has already moved 1,097,000 equivalent album units, reaching platinum eligibility in only five weeks and cementing itself as one of the biggest music releases of the year.

Drake's 'ICEMAN' is officially eligible for RIAA Platinum certification 🥶💿



It has now sold over 1 MILLION units in the US‼️ pic.twitter.com/8HuXaNU57S — RapTV (@Rap) June 22, 2026

The project made an immediate impact when it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 463,000 units in its first week, powered largely by streaming activity. What followed was an impressive run atop the chart, with the album holding the No. 1 position for four straight weeks as listeners continued returning to the project.

Released alongside the surprise records HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, ICEMAN quickly became a global event. The album earned the distinction of being the largest R&B and hip-hop debut of 2026 and found success far beyond the United States, reaching the top of charts in more than 100 countries. On Apple Music U.S., the project maintained the No. 1 spot for 32 consecutive days, reflecting its sustained popularity.

Streaming numbers continue to fuel the album’s momentum. Fans have pushed ICEMAN beyond 1.29 billion streams on Spotify, a remarkable figure for a project still in the early stages of its release cycle. The consistency of those numbers has helped the album remain a fixture in music conversations throughout the summer.

Part of the project’s appeal comes from its heavyweight collaborations. Contributions from Future and 21 Savage add another layer to an album that blends Drake’s signature style with the sharp, atmospheric sound that has resonated with audiences worldwide.

Five weeks in, ICEMAN remains one of the defining albums of 2026. With streaming totals still climbing and platinum status already within reach, the project continues to build on Drake’s unmatched track record of turning releases into cultural moments.