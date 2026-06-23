Summer 2026 may have found its hit.

Drake’s runaway hit “Janice STFU” continues to build momentum, officially landing at No. 1 on Billboard’s inaugural Songs of the Summer chart and strengthening its position as the season’s song to beat. The track has become nearly impossible to avoid, dominating playlists, social feeds, and charts while extending another remarkable chapter in the superstar’s career.

‘Janice STFU’ has surpassed 150M streams on Spotify. https://t.co/jje3yk3iOl — Drake Spotify Data (@DrakeSpotify) June 21, 2026

Released on May 15 as the breakout single from Drake’s surprise album Iceman, the record wasted no time making its presence felt. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, a milestone that also pushed Drake past Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 hits ever earned by a male solo artist.

Knicks listening to JANICE STFU last night 🌊 pic.twitter.com/H023EYe6DJ — chris🧊 (@chriiswavy) June 16, 2026

The commercial numbers have been just as impressive. “Janice STFU” has now surpassed one million units sold in the United States, making it officially eligible for Platinum certification from the RIAA. Even more notable, it reached the mark in less than a month, becoming the fastest rap release of 2026 to hit the seven-figure milestone.

Joe budden love Janice STFU 😂 pic.twitter.com/0UfskkD7bc — J O $ H U A (@JOHUAsa) May 20, 2026

Listeners embraced the record immediately. During its first tracking week, the song generated 69.4 million global streams and 3,000 digital sales. The momentum carried into week two, when it posted 31.5 million official U.S. streams, 7.3 million radio impressions, and another 2,000 digital downloads while maintaining its grip near the top of the charts.

'Janice STFU' on Spotify:



June 15, 2026 – 2,861,905

June 16, 2026 – 2,962,761

June 17, 2026 – 2,884,986

June 18, 2026 – 2,871,934

June 19, 2026 – 2,919,450



Total – 149,985,467 pic.twitter.com/BnmDkeJNrE — Drake Spotify Data (@DrakeSpotify) June 21, 2026

Part of the appeal appears to be the song’s mood. Critics have described “Janice STFU” as a late-night R&B record built around a reflective and melancholic “Unc” groove, giving fans a different flavor from the high-energy anthems that often dominate the warmer months. The title itself has also fueled conversation, with many interpreting “Janice” as a stand-in for gossip blogs, online commentators, and critics rather than a specific person.

Of course, the summer is still young. Several major artists are preparing releases that could challenge Drake’s position in the months ahead. For now, though, “Janice STFU” sits firmly in the driver’s seat.

With a No. 1 debut, platinum eligibility, record-setting chart achievements, and a growing grip on the culture, Drake’s latest hit is shaping up as one of the defining records of 2026 and possibly the song that ends up owning the entire summer.