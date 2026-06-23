To celebrate the New York Knicks’ first NBA championship in 53 years, Miles McBride partnered with 1800 Tequila to create a one-of-a-kind tribute for his teammates and key members of the organization.

The collaboration featured custom New York-themed bottles of 1800 Milenio Tequila, the brand’s luxury expression designed to commemorate major milestones. Only 30 bottles were produced and gifted to players and select staff members who helped contribute to the historic title-winning season.

Created exclusively for the championship celebration, the bottle artwork was designed by local illustrator and longtime Knicks fan Fefi. The design incorporates iconic New York imagery, hometown phrases, and visual references to the pride, grit, and energy that fueled the team’s memorable playoff run.

Originally introduced in 2000 to celebrate the turn of the millennium, 1800 Milenio Tequila has built a reputation for craftsmanship, heritage, and celebration. The expression has earned recognition from tequila experts and contributes to 1800 Tequila’s standing as one of the most decorated tequila families in the world.

As the official tequila partner of the Knicks, 1800 Tequila played an active role throughout the season, from releasing limited-edition Knicks bottles to launching its Row 18(00) campaign, which brought longtime fans back to Madison Square Garden during the team’s championship journey.