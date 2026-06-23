Unrivaled has announced the signing of Flau’jae Johnson to a multi-year playing contract, with the WNBA rookie set to make her debut during the league’s third season next winter.

Johnson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, joins Unrivaled after previously participating in the league’s Future is Unrivaled NIL program. She was one of the inaugural NIL athletes signed by the league and is the second member of the Future is Unrivaled Class of 2025 to secure a playing contract.

“From signing one of the first NIL deals with Unrivaled to now joining the league as a player, it’s been incredible to see this journey come full circle,” Johnson said.

Currently with the Seattle Storm, Johnson has averaged 11.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game while earning a starting role during her rookie campaign. She is the only rookie this season to record multiple double-doubles.

Before turning professional, Johnson starred at LSU, helping lead the Tigers to their first NCAA championship in 2023. She finished her collegiate career with more than 2,000 points and earned multiple All-America and All-SEC honors.

Beyond basketball, Johnson has built a successful career as a recording artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Her latest single, “WOAH,” celebrates her transition to the WNBA, while her popular Flaumix freestyle series has generated more than 20 million social media views.

Her Unrivaled club assignment will be announced at a later date.