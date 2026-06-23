G Herbo Releases “Steel” Music Video From ‘Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition’

G Herbo is continuing the momentum behind Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition with the release of the official music video for “Steel,” one of the project’s most powerful and uncompromising records.

Produced by Chase Davis and Car!ton, “Steel” finds Herbo returning to familiar themes of survival, loyalty, and the realities that shaped his upbringing. While much of Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition reflects on growth and perspective, “Steel” serves as a reminder of the mindset and experiences that remain at the core of his story.

Delivered with the intensity that helped define his early career, the track showcases Herbo’s direct and unapologetic approach, connecting his present-day success to the foundation that built his reputation.

Directed by Diamond Visuals, the accompanying video expands on those themes through a cinematic portrayal of Herbo’s evolution. The visual highlights the distance he has traveled while emphasizing the resilience and determination that continue to drive him.