The NBA landscape just took a major turn.

In a blockbuster move finalized Monday and set to become official when the league’s new year opens on July 6, the Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to send Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat, bringing an end to one of the most successful eras in franchise history.

BLOCKBUSTER: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, 3 first-round picks (including No. 13), 1 pick swap and 1 second-rounder, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/NQT5ZhdJU9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

The deal delivers a massive haul to Milwaukee as the organization pivots toward a younger future. Heading to the Bucks are Tyler Herro, rookies Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kasparas Jakucionis, along with the No. 13 pick in the draft and multiple future selections.

The Heat are sending to Milwaukee unprotected first-rounders in 2031 and 2033 along with No. 13, a pick swap in 2030 and a 2033 second-rounder, according to sources.



The trade does not include any additional teams — it is a one-to-one move, sources said — but both the Heat… https://t.co/qsxVhBh9gp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

For Milwaukee, the move signals a dramatic shift in direction following a disappointing 32-50 campaign and a third consecutive first-round playoff exit. With new head coach Taylor Jenkins now leading the franchise, the Bucks appear focused on building a fresh foundation around youth, flexibility, and long-term assets rather than chasing immediate contention.

Meanwhile, Miami lands one of the defining players of his generation. Antetokounmpo arrives in South Florida as the centerpiece of a team looking to climb back into the Eastern Conference elite. Pairing the 2021 Finals MVP with Bam Adebayo instantly gives the Heat one of the conference’s most imposing frontcourts and injects championship expectations into the organization.

Full ESPN story on the Milwaukee Bucks dealing two-time NBA MVP and 2021 Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat for a haul of players and picks, ending a 13-month trade saga: https://t.co/LEOOoEiHUe — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

League sources indicate Miami was not the only team aggressively pursuing Antetokounmpo. The Boston Celtics reportedly mounted a strong push of their own, but the Heat ultimately assembled the package that convinced Milwaukee to move forward.

The trade closes a remarkable chapter for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo transformed from a raw prospect into a two-time MVP, NBA champion, Finals MVP, and the face of the franchise. His impact on Milwaukee basketball and the city itself is difficult to overstate.

Now, both organizations begin a new era.

The Bucks are betting on youth, draft capital, and a long-term rebuild. The Heat are betting that adding a generational superstar to a battle-tested core can put them back in the championship conversation.

One move. Two franchises. A completely reshaped Eastern Conference.